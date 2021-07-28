Muhith contracts Covid-19

Video
Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection.
The 87-year-old retired politician is currently isolating at his Banani residence while his elder son Shahed Muhith has also tested positive for the disease.
Muhith has taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
One of the domestic helps at the house was diagnosed with the coronavirus, said Mohammad Bacchu, carer of Muhith.
Although no one else of the family and their employees showed symptoms, 10 of them got the test
on Jul 24. The results came out the following day, with Muhith and Shahed positive.    
Everyone at the house, including the former finance minister, was doing well physically, said Bachchu. "We are following the physician's advice."
Muhith received the first shot of the vaccine on Feb 9 on arriving at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in a wheelchair.
According to Bacchu, Muhith later took the second dose as well.
After serving as the finance minister of Sheikh Hasina's government from 2009 to 2018, Muhith signed out of politics. His brother AK Abdul Momen now is foreign minister.
    -bdnews24.com



