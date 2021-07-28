Video
Ctg port congestion: NBR allows pvt ICDs to handle FCL container

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 26:  Due to acute congestion in the Chattogram sea port, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) allowed the private Inland Container depots (ICDs) to handle all types of FCL (Full Container Load) containers since Monday.
NBR sent a letter to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Sunday last against a CPA letter for allowing the private ICDs to handle FCL containers.
CPA sent a letter to the
Private ICD authorities on Sunday night to handle more than 30,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers since July 26 to August 31 next.
Enamul Karim, Director, Traffic of CPA told the daily Observer that there were more than 42,000 TEUs of containers in the CPA storage shed on Sunday as the importers were reluctant in taking delivery during the Eid holidays and the Lockdown.
"If such a situation is continued for a few days, there will be no space for storage of Containers in the Port sheds,' he said.
It may be mentioned that the 19 private ICDs are now handling all export containers and the containers are stuffed with 37 items of import cargo.
Nurul Qayyum Khan, President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) told the Daily Observer, "We are capable of handling all types of Import containers in our 19 private ICDs."
He said that the storage capacity of those ICDs were over 80,000 TEUs.
But presently, they have nearly 53,000 TEUs of containers.
"We come forward in assisting the Chattogram Port during the crucial moment of the maritime trade," he added.
Meanwhile, in April, 2020 the NBR had permitted the transfer of containers of all import items to off-docks following an acute congestion due to lockdown that had continued till June 30 last year.
At that time more than 78000 TEUs of containers have been transferred to 19 off-docks.


