Move on to improve DU’s int’l rankings





The overall quality of the university is calculated on various indices. Notable among these is the International Teacher-Student Ratio, which helps improve the university's position in the international rankings.

Therefore, the concerned authorities have been requested to send the list of department and institute's alumni working in the foreign university or research institute by August 8.

The information was given in a circular signed by Prabir Kumar Sarkar, the registrar of the university on Monday (July 25).

The authority asked the concerned for their own name with title, their rank

or designation in the workplace, name and address of the university or institute where they are working and e-mail or phone number as a means of communication with the person, working in foreign universities or research institutes in English.

These pieces of information should be sent to the mail address,

The QS University Rankings were published on June 9. It was seen that Dhaka University was not within the first 800 universities.

Lack of budget, inadequate allocation for research, nepotism in teacher recruitment, lack of values for teachers and students and inability to overcome the shortcomings of building a university as an institution for creating new and higher knowledge are the main reasons for DU to fall behind in the world rankings.











Dhaka University has taken initiatives to improve its position in the world university rankings.The overall quality of the university is calculated on various indices. Notable among these is the International Teacher-Student Ratio, which helps improve the university's position in the international rankings.Therefore, the concerned authorities have been requested to send the list of department and institute's alumni working in the foreign university or research institute by August 8.The information was given in a circular signed by Prabir Kumar Sarkar, the registrar of the university on Monday (July 25).The authority asked the concerned for their own name with title, their rankor designation in the workplace, name and address of the university or institute where they are working and e-mail or phone number as a means of communication with the person, working in foreign universities or research institutes in English.These pieces of information should be sent to the mail address, [email protected] in excel format.The QS University Rankings were published on June 9. It was seen that Dhaka University was not within the first 800 universities.Lack of budget, inadequate allocation for research, nepotism in teacher recruitment, lack of values for teachers and students and inability to overcome the shortcomings of building a university as an institution for creating new and higher knowledge are the main reasons for DU to fall behind in the world rankings.