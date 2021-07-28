Child labour rampant in BD leather industry: Study

Children as young as seven years are working with hazardous chemicals, heavy machinery or carrying heavy loads, endangering their health and lives in Bangladesh's lucrative leather industry, says a study.

The study led by the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), a UK-based international development policy think tank,, has been published this month at a time when the world is marking 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.

Researchers found children aged seven to 17 years of old working for 12 to 14 hours, six days a week, were working everywhere - animal slaughter, skinning, dyeing, waste disposal, manufacturing of leather products and by-products such as glue and meat.

Case studies in the report include that of an eight-year-old girl working in a leather glove manufacturing industry. She has to cut leather into pieces using sharp equipment and soften them with her feet in the milling process.

In another case, two tannery workers aged between 16 and 17 sustained severe burn injuries when the barrel of hydrochloric acid they were carrying from the shop to the tannery broke open.

"The leather supply chain is highly complex for children to work," says A.K.M. Maksud, the study's lead author and Executive Director at Grambangla Unnayan Committee.

Not only employees are drawing children into the worst forms of child labour but their families who are running small businesses and depend on cheap labour to sustain their livelihoods also send them to such risky job.

Danny Burns, CLARISSA programme Director says: "We work closely with children because good solutions, which have a positive impact on their lives, need their involvement.

"We will also be running action research groups later this year to explore how to effectively engage small business owners in the informal economy as they are a crucial part of the picture."











