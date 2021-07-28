New ACC trapped in old-hat

The newly-appointed Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is following the footsteps of the immediate past commission to reduce corruption in the country. There are no significant changes and no new strategy drawn to fight corruption yet in nearly four months of the new Commission taking over office.

The ACC is just carrying out its everyday task lodging new cases for embezzlement and misappropriation of money, submitting charge sheets, seeking new wealth statements, or investigating corruptions in the last four months.

No massive drives are carried out against the people who are involved in corruption and irregularities in different government sectors.

An official of the Commission preferring anonymity confirmed to the Daily Observer that no changes were carried out after taking the offices of the new chairman and a commissioner. Even no new instructions or working policy has been given.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) told this correspondent that people of the country have more expectation from the newly

appointed commission as they would take effective measures to curb corruption in the country.

The Commission must have set a strategy, plan and advanced idea while working, said the top official of TIB.

However, this correspondent could not reach ACC commissioner (Inquiry) Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan over his cell phone in this regard.

During this time, the Commission only formed a committee to check internal corruption and ensure transparency and accountability of Commission officials and employees.

The seven-member committee, headed by ACC Director General for Special Investigation Sayeed Mahbub Khan, was formed on April 29.

Besides, the Commission on May 17 formed a committee to probe into the wealth of over 50 Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh leaders, including its chief Muhammad Junayed and joint secretary general Mamunul Haque.

The Commission formed the committee led by the DG Sayed Mahbub Khan at a meeting at the headquarters in Dhaka.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman of the Commission Iqbal Mahmood had said that corruption was taking place in the country on a massive scale but they and other stakeholders failed to prevent it.

"This is true that corruption is taking place in the country on a massive scale and we [ACC] and other stakeholders are responsible for it," he had said.

On March 10, Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, a former senior secretary to the Agriculture Ministry, took charge as the new chairman with a new commissioner.

Moinuddin Abdullah replaced Iqbal Mahmud whose term expired on March 13.

Md Jahurul Haque, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) also joined the ACC on the same day as commissioner.

They were taken to their respective offices after meeting senior officials of ACC but no working strategy was mentioned to the media.

Sources of the ACC said in the last four months, the Commission has filed 76 cases across the country on charges of corruption against scrupulous people.

The ACC, on June, 30 filed two cases against Department of Passport and Immigration Deputy Assistant Director Motaleb Hossain and his wife Israt Jahan on charges of amassing wealth worth about Tk 3.5 crore beyond their known sources of income.

ACC Deputy Director Md Abu Bakar Siddique filed the cases with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1 under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

According to the first information report, Motaleb in his wealth statement submitted to the Commission said that he earned Tk 74.26 lakh from 2004 to 2020.

An ACC inquiry found that the DPI official concealed information of his wealth worth about Tk 10.79 lakh in his wealth statement while he also amassed wealth worth about Tk 41.23 lakh beyond known sources of his income, said the FIR.

On June 28, the ACC filed a case against four people, including the secretary of Hazrat Baizid Bostami Rahmahtullah Darbar Sharif advocate Anowarul Islam for misappropriating Tk 25 million.

The case was filed by the Assistant Director of Chattogram coordinated office of ACC Hossain Sharif with the Chattogram coordinated office of ACC after the investigation.

The other accused in the case are Rafikul Islam, Yazzem Hossain Romen, and Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.

Deputy Director of ACC public relations office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told this correspondent that two committees were formed recently, one for internal accountability and the other for finding the wealth of Hefazat leaders.







