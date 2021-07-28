Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New ACC trapped in old-hat

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

The newly-appointed Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is following the footsteps of the immediate past commission to reduce corruption in the country. There are no significant changes and no new strategy drawn to fight corruption yet in nearly four months of the new Commission taking over office.
The ACC is just carrying out its everyday task lodging new cases for embezzlement and misappropriation of money, submitting charge sheets, seeking new wealth statements, or investigating corruptions in the last four months.
No massive drives are carried out against the people who are involved in corruption and irregularities in different government sectors.
An official of the Commission preferring anonymity confirmed to the Daily Observer that no changes were carried out after taking the offices of the new chairman and a commissioner. Even no new instructions or working policy has been given.
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) told this correspondent that people of the country have more expectation from the newly
appointed commission as they would take effective measures to curb corruption in the country.
The Commission must have set a strategy, plan and advanced idea while working, said the top official of TIB.  
However, this correspondent could not reach ACC commissioner (Inquiry) Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan over his cell phone in this regard.
During this time, the Commission only formed a committee to check internal corruption and ensure transparency and accountability of Commission officials and employees.
The seven-member committee, headed by ACC Director General for Special Investigation Sayeed Mahbub Khan, was formed on April 29.
Besides, the Commission on May 17 formed a committee to probe into the wealth of over 50 Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh leaders, including its chief Muhammad Junayed and joint secretary general Mamunul Haque.
The Commission formed the committee led by the DG Sayed Mahbub Khan at a meeting at the headquarters in Dhaka.
Earlier, the outgoing chairman of the Commission Iqbal Mahmood had said that corruption was taking place in the country on a massive scale but they and other stakeholders failed to prevent it.
"This is true that corruption is taking place in the country on a massive scale and we [ACC] and other stakeholders are responsible for it," he had said.
On March 10, Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, a former senior secretary to the Agriculture Ministry, took charge as the new chairman with a new commissioner.
Moinuddin Abdullah replaced Iqbal Mahmud whose term expired on March 13.
Md Jahurul Haque, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) also joined the ACC on the same day as commissioner.
They were taken to their respective offices after meeting senior officials of ACC but no working strategy was mentioned to the media.
An official of the Commission confirmed that no changes were carried out after taking the offices of the new Commission. Even no new instruction or working policy has been given.
Sources of the ACC said in the last four months, the Commission has filed 76 cases across the country on charges of corruption against scrupulous people.
The ACC, on June, 30 filed two cases against Department of Passport and Immigration Deputy Assistant Director Motaleb Hossain and his wife Israt Jahan on charges of amassing wealth worth about Tk 3.5 crore beyond their known sources of income.
ACC Deputy Director Md Abu Bakar Siddique filed the cases with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1 under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.
According to the first information report, Motaleb in his wealth statement submitted to the Commission said that he earned Tk 74.26 lakh from 2004 to 2020.
An ACC inquiry found that the DPI official concealed information of his wealth worth about Tk 10.79 lakh in his wealth statement while he also amassed wealth worth about Tk 41.23 lakh beyond known sources of his income, said the FIR.
On June 28, the ACC filed a case against four people, including the secretary of Hazrat Baizid Bostami Rahmahtullah Darbar Sharif advocate Anowarul Islam for misappropriating Tk 25 million.
The case was filed by the Assistant Director of Chattogram coordinated office of ACC Hossain Sharif with the Chattogram coordinated office of ACC after the investigation.
The other accused in the case are Rafikul Islam, Yazzem Hossain Romen, and Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.
Deputy Director of ACC public relations office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told this correspondent that two committees were formed recently, one for internal accountability and the other for finding the wealth of Hefazat leaders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muhith contracts Covid-19
Ctg port congestion: NBR allows pvt ICDs to handle FCL container
Move on to improve DU’s int’l rankings
Child labour rampant in BD leather industry: Study
New ACC trapped in old-hat
Blinken meets Modi today with Afghanistan, China on focus
Lockdown to continue till August 5: Home Minister
6 Rohingyas killed in landslide


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft