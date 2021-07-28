Blinken meets Modi today with Afghanistan, China on focus

NEW DELHI, July 27: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in India on a two-day visit on Tuesday with an extensive agenda featuring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, boosting Indo-Pacific engagement and ways to enhance Covid-19 response efforts among others.

It is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official after it came to power in January.

India's Foreign Ministry has said that the discussions will focus on regional and global issues including the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.Blinken is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian analysts say the unfolding security situation

in Afghanistan, where the Taliban are rapidly gaining control of territory as American troops withdraw, will be a key focus for both sides.U.S. officials have said that Blinken will seek India's support in stabilizing Afghanistan.

"We expect that all countries in the region have a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan going forward and so, we will certainly be looking at talking with our Indian partners on how we can work together to realize that goal," Dean Thompson, the top U.S. diplomat for Central and South Asia, told reporters in Washington on Friday.

In recent weeks, India has stressed the need to preserve the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan.?Analysts say that the situation in Afghanistan is of huge concern to New Delhi, which fears that a resurgent Taliban may result in the emergence of terrorist havens that could be used by Islamist militant groups to target Indian-controlled Kashmir. -VOA













