Lockdown to continue till August 5: Home Minister

Rejecting the request of industrialists to reopen factories and industries before August 5, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said the ongoing lockdown would continue till August 5.

"The country's industrialists have requested the government to allow them to reopen factories before August 5 but we could not entertain their requests. The ongoing lockdown that started on July 23 will continue till August 5," he said.

He said this while briefing media after a meeting held in the ministry conference room over the decision of the government's course of action on curbing Covid-19 transmission in the country.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, secretaries of the ministries concerned, chiefs of Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar and four intelligence agencies and representatives of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force attended the meeting held with the Home Minister in the chair.

Minister Kamal also informed that the government would launch a mass vaccination programme at ward and union level across the country from August 7 this year.

While briefing, Kamal said those who intend to be vaccinated will have to go to the vaccination points along with their NIDs.

Those who will go will get vaccines after beginning the mass vaccine programmes from August 7.

Regarding relaxing lockdown, he said it would continue till August 5. Hopefully, the transmission of the virus would come down within the period. Later, the lockdown would be relaxed gradually.

The deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and law enforcement agencies have been given necessary directives in this regard.

Emerging from the meeting, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters that the public representatives and leaders from all communities including Islamic scholars would be involved in the vaccinations programmes after they are vaccinated.

Mainly the persons above 50 would be given priority.

Despite vaccination, we have to ensure use of face masks, because it's not possible to curb Covid-19 transmission only through lockdown.

"We have to create awareness among people and ensure health guidelines including use of face masks and social distancing," he added.

He said family members above 18 years of law enforcement agencies and all other frontline fighters would be brought under vaccination programme.

He also claimed that the infection rate among people above 50 is more than 75 percent. Around 90 percent of the elderly people have not yet vaccinated.

To control the infection, all people who are above 50 years must be brought under vaccination programme.











