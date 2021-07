Cox's Bazar, July 27: Six Rohingyas have died in the Ukhyia refugee camp here in a landslide and flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the area on Tuesday.

Several other people were injured in camps No. 10 and 18 of Palong Khali Union, said Shamsuddoza Nayan, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

The Commissioner was not able to identify the dead at the time of the filing of this report.

SEE PAGE 2 COL 4