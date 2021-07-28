Alarming countrywide surge in C-19 deaths



A Covid-19 infected woman under oxygen support is brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 12,439 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.58 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 1,022,414, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 28.44 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 15.81 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.66 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 52,478 samples.

On Tuesday, In line with the national record in deaths, the Dhaka division also saw an alarming surge in deaths reporting the highest 84 casualties. Single-day deaths also grew up in Chattgram with 61 dying there. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 13 in Barishal, 11 each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and seven died in Sylhet.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on

March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.1 million lives and infected over 195 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 177.36 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



The country recorded the highest daily death from Covid-19 as 258 more people died in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 19,779. Some 14,925 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,194,752.Besides, 12,439 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.58 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 1,022,414, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 28.44 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 15.81 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.66 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 52,478 samples.On Tuesday, In line with the national record in deaths, the Dhaka division also saw an alarming surge in deaths reporting the highest 84 casualties. Single-day deaths also grew up in Chattgram with 61 dying there. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 13 in Barishal, 11 each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and seven died in Sylhet.However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported onMarch 18.Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.1 million lives and infected over 195 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.As many as 177.36 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.