Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Another 200MT oxygen coming from India

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Another Oxygen Express train carrying a shipment of 200 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen has embarked on its journey from India to Bangladesh.
The train, carrying the oxygen in 10 containers, departed for Bangladesh from Tatanagar in India at 9:50am local time on Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
The oxygen is being imported by Linde Bangladesh, which engages in the production and distribution of industrial and
medical gases, anaesthesia, welding products and equipment and ancillary equipment
"This consignment will significantly augment reserves of Liquid Medical Oxygen in Bangladesh. With this, India reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic," the high commission added.
The 'Oxygen Express' is a special train service in India that delivers supplies of oxygen.
The first oxygen shipment from India, also organised by Linde Bangladesh, arrived by train on Saturday.
Hospitals often have to give oxygen to patients with severe cases of COVID-19, who experience difficulty breathing normally.
Bangladesh is currently in a state of lockdown to curb the latest spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The caseload in Bangladesh has crossed 1.17 million, while the death toll from the disease has topped 19,500.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Muhith contracts Covid-19
Ctg port congestion: NBR allows pvt ICDs to handle FCL container
Move on to improve DU’s int’l rankings
Child labour rampant in BD leather industry: Study
New ACC trapped in old-hat
Blinken meets Modi today with Afghanistan, China on focus
Lockdown to continue till August 5: Home Minister
6 Rohingyas killed in landslide


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft