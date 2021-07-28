Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services



DENGUE SPREADS, MOSQUITO BREEDS TOO: This puddle at Chankharpool in the capital continues to serve as a mosquito breeding ground, thanks to the callousness of the authorities concerned during the ongoing dengue menace. Inset, a dengue-affected child undergoing treatment at Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

So far 1,573 dengue patients of which 99 percent are from Dhaka alone have been identified this month. In the last 24 hours, 143 new dengue patients have been identified of which 142 are from Dhaka. This is the highest number identified in a single day so far this year.

According to the DGHS, 509 patients have been admitted to various government and private hospitals across the country so far. Of them, 500 are from Dhaka while remaining 9 are from other divisions.

From January 1 to July 27 this year, 1,945 patients have been admitted and

1,433 have been discharged. Three deaths from dengue have been recorded so far according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Doctors and others concerned are struggling to provide necessary services to patients in hospitals already overburdened with Covid-19 patients. If the number of dengue patients continues to rise, it will be difficult to ensure proper treatment for patients.

The disease was under control last year as government took various measures in the wake of serious outbreak of dengue in the country in 2019. Official account of dengue cases in 2019 was 101,354 of which 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh.

This time, before the start of the dengue season, the Ministry of Local Government has held several preparatory meetings with the city corporations of the country.

The two city corporations of Dhaka have requested not to keep pot like flower-tubs, chips packets around the house. Residents have been asked to be careful so that water does not congeal anywhere for more than two or three days.

Lieutenant Colonel Golam Mostafa Sarwar, Health Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said, "The regular activities are underway to eradicate mosquitoes. A special operation is being carried out in the area of 400 metres of the houses of the dengue patients by collecting their addresses.

Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services

The DGHS has set the maximum cost for all types of dengue detection tests. The main cost of dengue test NS1 in private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers is tk500.

Concerned medical professionals said that despite symptoms, many people do not undergo test amid the fear of the coronaviurs pandemic. As a result, many patients remain unrecognized.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said, "If someone has symptoms, he needs to undergo the necessary tests to check if he has coronavirus as well as dengue."

"The government must take appropriate action. To deal with the outbreak of corona, dengue or other diseases, it is important to ensure the utilization of allocated funds. Besides preventing corruption, ensuring that the employees of the concerned sectors perform their duties properly is essential," he added.

Abu Jamil Faisal, a public health expert and a member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, Said, "During a pandemic, one side is more noticeable and the other side is more reluctant. Dengue is one such issue in Corona. The activities of the two city corporations in mosquito eradication have to be increased. Cleanliness is important in dengue prevention. In this case, the awareness of the people is also important."

Dr. Nazmul Islam, spokesman and line director of DGHS suggested testing for dengue as well as corona if someone has high temperature.

He also asked to take medicine on the suggestion of a registered doctor. If necessary, one could take treatment by contacting the hotline number of DGHS.













Farid Ahmed, chief executive officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), said, "It is not possible to prevent dengue just by spraying insecticides. Civic awareness is needed to prevent dengue. Dengue patients have increased in several areas in the last week. Arrangements have been made to spread awareness message."