SC stays HC’s bail order to Azam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed for six weeks a High Court order that granted bail to Md Azam Khan who had earlier given a confessional statement to the lower court in connection with a human trafficking case.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state seeking a stay order on the HC bail granted to Azam.

The judge also asked the state to file a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC order in six months.

Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Azam Khan while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the State.

Bishwajit Debnath told journalists that accused Azam Khan has confessed his involvement with human trafficking to a magistrate court.

Some victims of human trafficking have also given statements to the magistrate, bringing allegations against Azam Khan and his accomplices, he added.