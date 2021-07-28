Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

SC stays HC’s bail order to Azam

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed for six weeks a High Court order that granted bail to Md Azam Khan who had earlier given a confessional statement to the lower court in connection with a human trafficking case.
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the state seeking a stay order on the HC bail granted to Azam.
The judge also asked the state to file a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC order in six months.
Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Azam Khan while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the State.
Bishwajit Debnath told journalists that accused Azam Khan has confessed his involvement with human trafficking to a magistrate court.
Some victims of human trafficking have also given statements to the magistrate, bringing allegations against Azam Khan and his accomplices, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC stays HC’s bail order to Azam
Shamim Osman visits Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy
All HC ad-interim bail orders extended for month
Cops turn a blind eye to flouting of restrictions
BCL leader Rubel on remand
Blinken visits India today, New Delhi ready to engage with him on human rights
Fire at Gafur Market near JPC doused
US going in wrong direction on Covid: Fauci


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft