All HC ad-interim bail orders extended for month

All High Court (HC) ad-interim bail orders including other ad-interim orders have been extended for the next one month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Supreme Court authorities said it has extended ad-interim bail orders or other orders, which were given for a specific period of time and served by the HC on condition of surrender to the lower courts in connection with the cases against them and the effectiveness of all other ad-interim orders have been extended for the next one month.

The notification, signed by SC Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, said earlier on June 27, the SC issued a similar notification to this effect, which would expire soon.

On May 27, in a similar notice issued by the SC authority also extended the ad-interim orders and bails for one month.

On April 5 and April 18, through two different notices, the SC had extended all ad-interim bails and orders for two weeks, twice.



