Cops turn a blind eye to flouting of restrictions

On the fifth day of the ongoing lockdown on Tuesday, almost all types of vehicles except public transport were seen plying the roads in the capital. A two-week strict lockdown is ongoing across the country including the capital to prevent transmission of the deadly coronavirus infection.

In the last few days, the police check posts were tightened but on Tuesday the opposite picture was seen. Excessive pressure of traffic was observed on some roads in the capital.

Visiting different parts of the city, including Gabtali, Shyamoli, Asadgate, Mohammadpur, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Malibagh, Magbazar, Kakrail, Paltan and Motijheel areas it was seen that police check posts have been reduced at the intersections. Although, there were check posts at some corners, small number of police presence was seen.







