A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Dhaka University Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Akhtarul Karim Rubel on a one-day remand in an extortion case.

Akhtarul Karim Rubel is a third-year student of Bangla Department of Dhaka University (DU) and deputy office secretary of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall Chhatra League.