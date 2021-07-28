Joy’s 51st birthday celebrated

The 51st birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, first grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was celebrated on Tuesday. He is also ICT Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Joy was born to nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah and Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka amid the Liberation War on July 27 in 1971.

Although, Joy is not actively involved in conventional politics but all credit goes to him for the 'Digital Bangladesh' idea that played a key role in the Awami League's (AL) election victory in 2008 by winning young minds. He was listed by the World Economic Forum as one of its Young Global Leaders in 2007.

Joy was in Europe with his parents when Bangabandhu was assassinated in the August 15 in 1975 massacre of the family. He then travelled to India with his mother.

Joy joined active politics in 2010 by becoming a member of Rangpur district AL, the native district of his late father. Now, he is a member of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila unit AL.

Now, Joy is also working to develop the ICT sector in Bangladesh and create young leaders in this field and others.

He is Chairman of the Awami League's Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and has shared ideas with youths at the CRI's Let's Talk show on several occasions.