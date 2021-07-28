Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Joy’s 51st birthday celebrated

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

The 51st birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, first grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was celebrated on Tuesday. He is also ICT Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister.
Joy was born to nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah and Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka amid the Liberation War on July 27 in 1971.
Although, Joy is not actively involved in conventional politics but all credit goes to him for the 'Digital Bangladesh' idea that played a key role in the Awami League's (AL) election victory in 2008 by winning young minds. He was listed by the World Economic Forum as one of its Young Global Leaders in 2007.
Joy was in Europe with his parents when Bangabandhu was assassinated in the August 15 in 1975 massacre of the family. He then travelled to India with his mother.
Joy joined active politics in 2010 by becoming a member of Rangpur district AL, the native district of his late father. Now, he is a member of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila unit AL.
Now, Joy is also working to develop the ICT sector in Bangladesh and create young leaders in this field and others.
He is Chairman of the Awami League's Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and has shared ideas with youths at the CRI's Let's Talk show on several occasions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Joy’s 51st birthday celebrated
Biden announces end of US combat operations in Iraq
People coming to get Covid-19 vaccine fill up registration forms
Myanmar junta cancels results of 2020 polls won by Suu Kyi’s party
BD to lead in 4th industrial revolution holding Joy’s hands: Quader
Air Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan made Air Chief Marshal
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Broadband speed in BD still lagging behind global rankings


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft