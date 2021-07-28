BD to lead in 4th industrial revolution holding Joy’s hands: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday hoped Bangladesh would lead in the 4th industrial revolution holding the hands of Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy with the cooperation of architect of development and achievement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was addressing a webinar titled "Progressing Digital Technology under the Leadership of Jananetri Sheikh Hasina: Pioneer from Mujib to Sajeeb" arranged by AL science and technology affairs sub-committee.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Digital Bangladesh is the modern from of 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In 1973, Bangabandhu started the technology-oriented journey through taking the membership of International Telecommunication Union (ITU), he said.

Bangabandhu had initiated the journey towards Digital Bangladesh by establishing a satellite earth station at Betbunia on June 14, 1975 and in contention of that today Bangladesh has been turned into a Digital Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he addd.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, also ICT Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is spearheading the task of materializing Bangabandhu's dream with utmost sincerity and honesty, he said.

"When the entire world gets paused due to coronavirus pandemic while business and commerce and government services become stagnant in lockdowns one after another, then we can understand what the meaning of Digital Bangladesh is," he said.

During the coronavirus crisis, he said, Bangladesh noticeably felt the magical strength of information and communication technology (ICT) in every sector including education, health, business and commerce.

AL Science and Technology Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Dr Hossain Mansur chaired the webinar while AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary and sub-committee's member secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur delivered the welcome address.

Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Engineer Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engineer Abdul Jabbar Khan and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof Engineer Munaj Ahmed Noor addressed the webinar as discussants.

Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam presented the keynote paper in the webinar, moderated by the AL sub-committee member Engineer Md Ranak Ahsan.

Quader said because of digitization, the people are getting speedy services even during the coronavirus crisis.

Describing Sajeeb Wazed Joy as a devoted, patriotic and selfless scientist having dreams, the minister said Joy is the silent architect of the country's massive progress in ICT sector.

The AL general secretary said when AL had announced the vision of building a Digital Bangladesh in its election manifesto in 2008, people used to make various mockeries centering the dream. Now with the passage of an era, there is no need to make the people understand what is Digital Bangladesh rather they can make others understand what is Digital Bangladesh, he said.

"Today's Bangladesh and the Bangladesh of 12 years back are not the same. We are now citizens of new Bangladesh. The changed Bangladesh is now member of atomic and satellite world," he said.

The minister said Bangladesh today achieved maritime boundary having huge potentials and it is now in the row of developing nations after getting rid of being labeled as a bottomless basket.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been taking the country ahead towards prosperity in continuation of the achievements of her father and digital technology is the key weapon to achieve the goals.

The nations which can cope with the ever-changing world with the touch of technology are marching forward towards sustainable development, he said, adding that the dreamer of future Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy proved his charisma and capability in this arena.

Joy has established Bangladesh as a 'roaring tiger' in the digital world, he said. -BSS









