Air Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan made Air Chief Marshal



Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and acing Navy Chief Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorn newly appointed Air Force Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

He was adorned at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban, according to ISPR.

"Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorned the Air Chief with the (four-star) rank badge of Air Chief Marshal."

Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal on June 13 last, a day after he took over as the Chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

During this auspicious occasion many military and civil dignitaries were also present. On arrival at the Air Headquarters after the ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Contingent.

After inspecting the guard, Chief of Air Staff planted a sapling at Air Headquarters premises. There after he took part in a special Munajat seeking peace and prosperity of the nation.





