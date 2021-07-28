Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Air Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan made Air Chief Marshal

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and acing Navy Chief Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorn newly appointed Air Force Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and acing Navy Chief Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorn newly appointed Air Force Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Chief Marshal on Tuesday.
He was adorned at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban, according to ISPR.
"Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorned the Air Chief with the (four-star) rank badge of Air Chief Marshal."
Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the rank badge of Air Marshal on June 13 last, a day after he took over as the Chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).
During this auspicious occasion many military and civil dignitaries were also present.    On  arrival  at the  Air Headquarters  after  the ceremony,  the Chief  of  Air  Staff  was presented  a  guard  of  honour  by  a  smartly  turned  out  BAF  Contingent.
 After  inspecting  the guard,  Chief  of  Air  Staff  planted  a  sapling  at  Air  Headquarters  premises.  There  after  he  took part in a special Munajat seeking peace and prosperity of the nation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Joy’s 51st birthday celebrated
Biden announces end of US combat operations in Iraq
People coming to get Covid-19 vaccine fill up registration forms
Myanmar junta cancels results of 2020 polls won by Suu Kyi’s party
BD to lead in 4th industrial revolution holding Joy’s hands: Quader
Air Chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan made Air Chief Marshal
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Broadband speed in BD still lagging behind global rankings


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft