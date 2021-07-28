Video
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveils the memorial stamp, envelop and special seal published by Post and Telecommunications Ministry, marking the 50th birth anniversary of Sajib Wazed Joy, ICT Affairs Adviser to the PM on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged villagers not to be reluctant about taking Covid-19 tests and having proper treatment as the virus is highly contagious.
"Still, there's a problem here. I receive news from rural areas that people there don't go for Covid tests out of the fear that they'll be treated as untouchables if their information of Covid positive spread around. They fear that no one will mix with them. This is not the right mindset," she said.
The Prime Minister made the remark while addressing the 27th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swecchasebak League (BASL), joining it virtually from Ganobhaban. BASL, an associate body of ruling Awami League, arranged the programme at the Awami League's central office at the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.
The prime minister said if anyone goes for Covid test, he or she would be able to receive medical treatment in addition to not infecting other with the virus.
"This is how will be able to save other's lives. This attitude should be there among people," she said.
Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, asked the party workers and its associate bodies to convey this message to the common people to remove their reluctance about the Covid test.
She said her government has long been taking measures to bring 80 percent of the country's population under the Covid vaccination coverage.
The PM said people will be able to get vaccinated with spot registration using their NID cards in rural vaccination centres.
Hasina said the Swecchasebak League always stood beside people, setting an example, and asked its members to continue their services to humanity.
Talking about the birthday of PM's ICT Affairs Adviser and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, she recalled Joy's contribution towards making Digital Bangladesh.
"Today's Digital Bangladesh is his brainchild. He (Joy) always suggested to me what to do.... Today we've got Digital Bangladesh. Here everything has been done as per Joy's suggestions," she said wishing him a long life and good health.
Hasina greeted all the members of Swecchasebak League on its 27th founding anniversary.
A documentary on BASL activities in the last year and on the occasion of the birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy was screened at the function presided over by BASL President Nirmal Ranjan Guha.
Besides, the Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book "One Year of Swecchasebak League," that focuses on its activities over the last year.
AL joint general secretary and former president of BASL AFM Bahauddin Nasim also spoke as special guest at the function moderated by BASL general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu.    -UNB


