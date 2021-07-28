Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Life almost normal in Dhaka under lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

As the 'strict' lockdown rolled into its 5th straight day on Tuesday, the streets in capital Dhaka saw a higher number of private vehicles with people trying to pick up the social life amid the worsening Covid situation.
When the restrictions were reimposed just after Eid-ul-Azha, the roads in the capital had fallen silent in the past few days.
But now things are changing fast with every passing day as the roads are becoming busier with the bustle of vehicles with many people returning to Dhaka defying the Covid restrictions and warning by health authorities.
Visiting Uttara, Abdullahpur, Banani, Mohakhali and Gabtali, Shyamoli, Asadgate and Mirpur areas, the UNB correspondent found a quite normal view of busy roads in the capital.
"People are showing numerous excuses for being out whenever we stop them at check posts," said traffic inspector (Mohakhali) Asaduzzaman.
"However, we're trying our best to allow only those who have valid reasons for coming out and filing cases against those who're unable to justify getting out of home," he said.
At different important points of the capital, members of the police Rab and BGB were seen patrolling and interrogating people and checking vehicles at check posts.
Meanwhile, the two city corporations with other organizations conducted mobile courts to prevent the unnecessary movement of people and force them to maintain health rules and government-imposed restrictions.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Life almost normal in Dhaka under lockdown
IU Professor dies of Covid-19
NU notice on MPhil Leading to PhD Programme
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Novera Deepita's 15th death anniv today
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft