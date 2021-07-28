Life almost normal in Dhaka under lockdown

As the 'strict' lockdown rolled into its 5th straight day on Tuesday, the streets in capital Dhaka saw a higher number of private vehicles with people trying to pick up the social life amid the worsening Covid situation.

When the restrictions were reimposed just after Eid-ul-Azha, the roads in the capital had fallen silent in the past few days.

But now things are changing fast with every passing day as the roads are becoming busier with the bustle of vehicles with many people returning to Dhaka defying the Covid restrictions and warning by health authorities.

Visiting Uttara, Abdullahpur, Banani, Mohakhali and Gabtali, Shyamoli, Asadgate and Mirpur areas, the UNB correspondent found a quite normal view of busy roads in the capital.

"People are showing numerous excuses for being out whenever we stop them at check posts," said traffic inspector (Mohakhali) Asaduzzaman.

"However, we're trying our best to allow only those who have valid reasons for coming out and filing cases against those who're unable to justify getting out of home," he said.

At different important points of the capital, members of the police Rab and BGB were seen patrolling and interrogating people and checking vehicles at check posts.

Meanwhile, the two city corporations with other organizations conducted mobile courts to prevent the unnecessary movement of people and force them to maintain health rules and government-imposed restrictions. -UNB