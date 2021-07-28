IU Professor dies of Covid-19



President of Bangaldesh Chhatra League Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy distributes food, educational and health care materials among underprivileged children at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday, marking the 51st birthday of Information and Communication Technology Affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. photo: observer

of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, died of Covid-19 in the early morning on Tuesday. He was 50.

Akram Hossain breathed his last around 12:50 am while undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital at the city's Kalyanpur area, Prof Dr Nurun Nahar, chairperson of the Law department, confirmed.

Dr Akram along with his wife Dr Maksuda Akter Munia, two children and his mother-in-law detected positive for Covid-19 after testing their samples while staying in the university residential area.

Vice-Chancellor 9VC) Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam, Teachers Association, Zia Parishad, Law department and Officers Association have expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

According to family sources, Dr Akram along with his whole family members were admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka on July 15 in critical condition.

Later, he was shifted to life-support at the hospital on July 25 as his condition deteriorated.







ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, July 27: Dr Akram Hossain Majumdar, a professor of Law Departmentof Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, died of Covid-19 in the early morning on Tuesday. He was 50.Akram Hossain breathed his last around 12:50 am while undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital at the city's Kalyanpur area, Prof Dr Nurun Nahar, chairperson of the Law department, confirmed.Dr Akram along with his wife Dr Maksuda Akter Munia, two children and his mother-in-law detected positive for Covid-19 after testing their samples while staying in the university residential area.Vice-Chancellor 9VC) Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam, Teachers Association, Zia Parishad, Law department and Officers Association have expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.According to family sources, Dr Akram along with his whole family members were admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka on July 15 in critical condition.Later, he was shifted to life-support at the hospital on July 25 as his condition deteriorated.