Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:37 AM
NU notice on MPhil Leading to PhD Programme

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

National university (NU) admission notification has been issued for full time researcher in 'MPhil Leading to PhD Program' in 2021-2022 academic year under 'Bangabandhu Liberation War Bangladesh Research Institute' affiliated to the NU. The notification was issued last Monday (July 19).
According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the National University on Tuesday (July 27), the online application form of the interested candidates will start from 4 pm on August 1. The last date for filling up the form is till August 31.


