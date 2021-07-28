Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

51st Birthday Of Joy

BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
DU Correspondent

President of Bangaldesh Chhatra League Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy distributes food, educational and health care materials among underprivileged children at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday, marking the 51st birthday of Information and Communication Technology Affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. photo: observer

President of Bangaldesh Chhatra League Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy distributes food, educational and health care materials among underprivileged children at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday, marking the 51st birthday of Information and Communication Technology Affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. photo: observer

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Tuesday distributed food, educational and health care materials among underprivileged children, marking the 51st birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Information and Communication Technology affairs advisor and son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The distribution ceremony was held at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus at around 12:00pm.
Food items include rice, pulses, mango and packaged milk. Mask and hand sanitizer were in the healthcare materials and pens, notebooks and scales were among the educational materials.
After distributing these items, BCL president Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy said that Sajeeb Wazed Joy is a visionary character of digital Bangladesh, an icon of the youth who is taking Bangladesh forward.
"As he is moving forward as a beacon for the young generation, we, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, will always work for the realization of the dream of the Prime Minister and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We will stand by the students in any logical demands," the president added.
BCL general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, BCL DU unit general secretary Saddam Hossain and leaders and activists of different hall units were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Life almost normal in Dhaka under lockdown
IU Professor dies of Covid-19
NU notice on MPhil Leading to PhD Programme
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Novera Deepita's 15th death anniv today
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft