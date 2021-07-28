BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children



President of Bangaldesh Chhatra League Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy distributes food, educational and health care materials among underprivileged children at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday, marking the 51st birthday of Information and Communication Technology Affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy. photo: observer

The distribution ceremony was held at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus at around 12:00pm.

Food items include rice, pulses, mango and packaged milk. Mask and hand sanitizer were in the healthcare materials and pens, notebooks and scales were among the educational materials.

After distributing these items, BCL president Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy said that Sajeeb Wazed Joy is a visionary character of digital Bangladesh, an icon of the youth who is taking Bangladesh forward.

"As he is moving forward as a beacon for the young generation, we, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, will always work for the realization of the dream of the Prime Minister and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We will stand by the students in any logical demands," the president added.

BCL general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya, BCL DU unit general secretary Saddam Hossain and leaders and activists of different hall units were present.

















