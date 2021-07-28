Video
Cameroon refugee achieves Olympic dream after UK ordeal

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Cameroon-born Cyrille Tchatchet II poses for a photograph as he trains in a gym at Middlesex University in Hendon, north London on July 8, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

LONDON, JULY 27: Cyrille Tchatchet II is preparing to make history at the Tokyo Olympics -- seven years after finding himself homeless and penniless on Britain's streets.
In June, the weightlifter was officially selected for the International Olympic Committee's refugee team in a ceremony co-hosted by IOC president Thomas Bach, making him the first UK-based refugee Olympian.
The IOC Refugee Olympic Team first appeared at the 2016 Rio Games. In Tokyo, Tchatchet II will compete in the 96kg weight class on July 31 as part of a 29-strong contingent of displaced athletes.
"I feel like I was brought back to life. It's a dream come true," he told AFP. "I'm proud -- it sends a big message of hope and solidarity."
"I feel very excited not just to represent myself but about 80 million displaced people around the world. To represent refugees and the under-privileged will be a big responsibility," he added.
The Cameroonian has a first-class degree in mental health nursing and worked on the frontline during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown last March.
But his prospects appeared bleak when he first arrived.
The Yaounde-born athlete competed for Cameroon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before learning that it was not safe for him to return home for reasons he prefers not to reveal.
He fled the team base with just his backpack, some clothes and weightlifting gear and ended up homeless for two months in Brighton, a city in southern England.    -AFP



