Hawaiian wins historic Olympic gold

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

US's Carissa Moore celebrates after winning the women's Surfing gold medal final at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 27, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

US's Carissa Moore celebrates after winning the women's Surfing gold medal final at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 27, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

ICHINOMIYA, JULY 27: Hawaiian surfer Carissa Moore said she was bringing Olympic gold home to the sport's roots after winning a historic inaugural title at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.
Moore beat South African Bianca Buitendag in the final to become surfing's first women's Olympic champion, shortly after Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the men's title.
The American dedicated her victory to her home island, more than a century after legendary Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku first pushed for surfing to be included at the Games.
"It means everything -- surfing is Hawaii's sport, and that's where it started," she said.
"I hope I am a good ambassador for our sport and the aloha spirit and for our people. It gives the people of Hawaii hope that they can do anything they dream of."
Ferreira claimed the gold medal in the men's event despite snapping his board on the first wave in his final against Japan's Kanoa Igarashi.
Ferreira, who learned to surf standing on the foam box his father sold fish from, had to bob up and down in the ocean as a team official brought him a replacement.
But he recovered to turn in an imperious performance, dominating the contest before being carried back up the beach on his teammates' shoulders.
"I think it's one of the best days of my life, for sure," said Ferreira, the 2019 world champion.
"For me that was a long day, and it was a dream come true. In the last couple of months I have been training a lot, just to live in this moment."     -AFP


