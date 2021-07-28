Video
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, JULY 27: Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo underwent a medical in Turin on Monday ahead of his fourth season with Juventus, along with four other returning Euro 2020 participants.
The 36-year-old Portugal international, who has one-year left on his contract, flew back to northern Italy on Sunday night.
On Monday morning the top scorer in Serie A last season arrived at the team's medical centre for tests where he was greeted by about one hundred cheering Juve fans and signed autographs.
Also returning were European championship participants Dejan Kulusevski, Matthijs De Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.    -AFP


