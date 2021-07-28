India's Rodrigues stars again in England's Hundred

LONDON, JULY 27: India's Jemimah Rodrigues struck her second successive fifty in the Hundred as the Northern Superchargers defeated the Trent Rockets by 28 runs on Monday.

The opener top-scored with a 41-ball 60 -- including 10 fours -- in a total of 149-7, the highest in the women's competition so far, despite Australian seamer Sammy-Jo Johnson taking 4-15 for the Rockets. Rodrigues and England's Lauren Winfield-Hill shared an opening stand of 64 in a match that took place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham -- the venue for next week's first Test between the England and India men's teams.

Yet it might have been a different story had the Rockets reviewed after Rodrigues, facing her first ball of the match, survived a strong lbw appeal from England's Katherine Brunt.

In reply, the Rockets could only manage 122-7 from their 100 balls, with Brunt, best known as a fast bowler, making an unbeaten 43 batting at number four.

Only two days earlier the 20-year-old Rodrigues had hit a sparkling 92 not out in the Superchargers' six-wicket win over the Welsh Fire at Headingley.

The Hundred, a new 100 balls per side format, features eight newly created teams, all with men's and women's XIs. -AFP

















