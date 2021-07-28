Liton ruled out after Tamim, Mushfiq

Video
latest
Home Sports

Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh opening batter Liton Das is going to miss the home series against visiting Australia, who is ruled out of the series not for injury but for family emergency, says a BCB statement on Tuesday.
According to BCB's media release Liton had left the National Team's bio-secure bubble in Harare on Monday to travel to Dhaka due to a family emergency.
Source said that the father-in-law of the aggressive batter tested positive for Dengue and his platelet level is decaying at an alarming rate. Liton therefore, had returned home for medication purpose of his in-law.
Cricket Australia (CA) imposed strict condition that any player out of bio-secure bubble in Bangladesh, has to perform 10-day mandatory quarantine to play against Australia, who are scheduled to enter into the Tigers' den on July 28 to play five T20i matches against hosts.
The matches are slated for August 03, 04, 06, 07 and 09 respectively. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the underlit affairs.
Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim returned Bangladesh from Zimbabwe since his parents were tested Covid-19 positive and hence, he will remain a spectator during the home series.
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal in the contrary is in eight-week rest due to niggle on his knee, who sure to miss the series and even the next series against New Zealand.
Leggy Aminul Islam Biplob, who lost his father last week, missed the Zimbabwe series and is surely remain unavailable against Australia.
Tigers therefore, now came down to 17-man squad. Mahmudullah and Co. still can hope since they won run-galore 3rd T20i against Zimbabwe sans Tamim, Mishfiq, Liton and Biplob. Liton couldn't bat in the 1st T20i sustaining injury while fielding, who subsequently missed the following matches.


