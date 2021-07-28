Video
2020 Olympic Games

Ruman Shana eliminated despite a good fight

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Country's ace archer Ruman Shana was eliminated from men's Recurve singles of the Archery event of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday at Yumenoshima Park Archery field in Japanese.
This archer lost it to his Canadian challenger Duenas Chispin by 4-6 set points.
Although he had a flying start in the event with a 26-25 win in the first set he faced a 25-28 defeat in the second set and a 27-29 defeat in the next one. In the fourth set, he found a 27-26 win. But he was ultimately eliminated from the round following a 25-26 defeat in the fifth and the fate deciding set.
Before that, in the morning on the day, Ruman made it to the round-32 after eliminating his British rival Tom Hall by 7-3 set. There he played a 28-28 in the first set and found a 27-25 win in the second set. He registered a 26-25 in the following set yet conceded a 25-27 defeat in the fourth set. Finally he won the 5th and vital set by 29-27 to confirm the next round.
Only If Ruman could secure the Pre-quarter of the event, not only his name and fame would be taken to the next level but also but the country would be more honoured. To be honest, his playing in the first round of the main event was a good achievement.
Now on Thursday, another ace archer for the country Diya Siddique will challenge Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the elimination round of the women's Recurve singles.


