Develop a tolerable food system in the country: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday urged all local and international partners to work together in a coordinated way for developing a tolerable food system in the country.

"The Covid 19 pandemic and climate change have created more risks for the vulnerable people. At the same time, those have created more challenges including inconsistency, instability and economic recession.

To overcome the challenges and develop a tolerable food system, all member countries and development partners will have to work together," he said while addressing the three-day virtual pre-summit of the United Nations Food System from his Secretariat office in Dhaka.

The pre-summit was started on Monday at Rome in Italy. Representatives of the governments of 145 member countries and stakeholders and development partners have been attending the pre-summit as part of the preparation of the summit to be held this year.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations has convened a Food Systems Summit to be held in 2021 aiming to launch bold new actions to transform the way the world produces and consumes food, as part of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

However, final date of the summit has not yet been declared due to ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

Sadhan Mojumder said the government has already taken several steps to recover from the adverse impact of the climate change and achieve the goals of economic growth and water and food safety. To achieve the goals, the government is implementing a 'Delta Plan 2100'.

Once the delta plan is implemented, it would be possible to eradicate extreme poverty from the country and achieve the goal of sustainable food security, he added.