Cuban embassy in Paris targeted with petrol bombs

PARIS, July 27: The Cuban embassy in Paris says its building was attacked overnight with petrol bombs, causing serious damage but no injuries to diplomatic staff.

The embassy on Tuesday condemned the attack on its premises, located in the French capital's 15th arrondissement.It did not say who it thought was responsible for the incident, which occurred around midnight on Monday.

The Cuban foreign ministry's International Press Centre said three Molotov cocktails were thrown, with two hitting the embassy and sparking a fire.Cuban diplomats extinguished the blaze as French firefighters and police arrived at the scene, it added.

There was no immediate comment from French police, but Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez put the blame for the incident on the United States. -REUTERS