Moscow hopes US ‘serious’ in seeking dialogue in new talks

MOSCOW, July 27: Russia on Tuesday said high-level talks with the United States this week will show how "serious" Washington is in seeking genuine dialogue with Moscow.

The two countries will hold the talks on Wednesday in Geneva -- where presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met last month -- in a new bid to encourage stability in the tense relationship.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies the talks will allow Moscow to "understand how serious the mindset of our US colleagues is in terms of establishing a concentrated, energetic dialogue in strategic stability".

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue was set up at the summit between Biden and Putin. -AFP







