Tunisia president responds to coup critiques

CAIRO, July 27: Tunisian President Kais Saied, who recently overthrew parliament, responded to critics who called his actions a coup on Monday. saying to "review your constitutional lessons.

The president also wished to reassure the circles of ado so by saying: "we have no problems with businessmen, " shortly after rating agency Fitch warned that Tunisia should hold on to its reserves to avoid further downgrade. its rating.

Saied presented his actions as a constitutional and popular response to years of economic and political paralysis, and declared Article 80 of the constitution gives him the power to dismiss the government, appoint a provisional administration, freeze parliament and lift the immunity of its members.

Tunisia's fledgling democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade on Monday after Saied toppled the government and removedfrozen the parliament with the help of the army, a move denounced as a coup by the main parties, including the Islamists. -REUTERS



