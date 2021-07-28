Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taliban wants ‘political settlement’; its fighters continue to press ahead

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

KABUL, July 27: The Taliban leadership has reiterated that they want a "political settlement" to the Afghan conflict, but the swift military gains made by the group has alarmed experts and residents, who say they intend to capture power militarily.
Earlier this week, a top US military general issued a stern warning about the trajectory of the Afghan war a month before the complete withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Wednesday the Taliban has "strategic momentum". He did not rule out a complete Taliban takeover.
At a news conference, Milley said the group has been "putting pressure on the outskirts" of the capitals of half of the nation's 34 provinces.
Sources speaking to Al Jazeera have confirmed Milley's assessment, saying some of the biggest provinces, including Kandahar, Helmand, Herat, Takhar, Ghazni, Badakhshan, face security threat from the Taliban.
Given the size of provinces like Kandahar, Helmand and Herat, both physically and in terms of population, any Taliban advance in these areas is seen as a boon to the group.
Military battles in these provinces also pose considerable risk to civilian lives.
The Taliban creeping closer to urban centres and key commercial hubs has forced the government to overhaul its war strategy. Its new focus is to safeguard city centres, border crossings and crucial infrastructure, according to media reports.
Washington, which has already withdrawn 95 percent of its troops from the country, has carried out air raids in recent days to support government forces.
Pashtana Durrani, an education advocate based in the city of Kandahar, says in recent weeks the group has made it very clear that they have every intention of taking Kandahar, which "is a highly valuable city, both in terms of symbolism and finances".
The Taliban now has access to another key dry port and the customs revenue after they captured the district of Spin Boldak. A customs official speaking to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity said the Taliban allows trucks to pass through the crossing, but takes its cut - up to 50,000 Afghanis ($628) - from the drivers. However, this could not be verified independently by Al Jazeera.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cuban embassy in Paris targeted with petrol bombs
Moscow hopes US ‘serious’ in seeking dialogue in new talks
Tunisia president responds to coup critiques
Taliban wants ‘political settlement’; its fighters continue to press ahead
Foreign News
One dead, 16 hurt in blast at German chemical park
Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics
Two Koreas restore severed communications in surprise thaw


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft