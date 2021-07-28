Jute harvesting begins in full swing in Rajahahi



A jute field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

More lands than the target of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) were brought under the jute cultivation in the upazila. The total jute cultivated land stood at 14,196 hectares (ha) against targeted 14,170 ha.

Jute grower Babul Hussain of Halidagaci Village in Charghat Upazila said, the golden era of jute has started back. The role of private jute mills and government's declaration about the mandatory use of jute bags in packaging public food grains boosted jute cultivation.

In the last year, initial market price of jute was Tk 1,600 to 1,800 per mound. Later on, the price stood at Tk 2,000 to 2,200.

The price could have been more if there were no syndicate of middlemen and traders. He sought government intervention in containing syndication to facilitate growers to get fair prices.

Mansur Rahman, jute dealer and owner of Nawhata Jute Mills said, jute prices have increased since last year; new jute may arrive in the market within two or three days; growers are getting better prices of jute as jute mills have grown up in different districts.

