Woman commits suicide in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, July 27: An abnormal woman committed suicide at Nayapara Village under Mohinanda UP in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila on Monday night.

She was identified as Nazma Akter, 22, wife of Khokon Mia of village Hazirgol under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said, Nazma was mentally disturbed. She committed suicide in her father's house.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the news.

In this connection, a case was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station.






















