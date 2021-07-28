Video
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
Home Countryside

Family hands over father, son to police for taking drug

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, July 27: Family members have handed over a man and his son to police in  Bagha Upazila of the district on charge of taking drugs.
Arrested Shafikul Islam, 50, and his son Farzid Arifin Parvej, 18, had long been taking drugs. They allegedly tortured other family members physically.
Informed by family members, police arrested them from their house in Pakuria area in the upazila on Monday morning while they were taking heroine.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station Nazrul Islam said they were sent to jail in the afternoon following the filing of a case in this connection.


