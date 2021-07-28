Three hacked to death in 3 dists

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Khulna and Rangamati, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man was stabbed to death in a dispute over a football game on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Ifan Uddin alias Nazmul, 21, son of Jamal Mia of village Dewthan under Tarail Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a boys' football match was held on Ghoshpara Government Primary School ground in Taljanga Union of the upazila on Sunday afternoon. The two sides clashed over the game. After the incident, Ifan was found alone in Ghoshpara area around 8:15 pm on Monday night and stabbed. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarail Police Station (PS) Md. Joynal Abedin Sarker confirmed the incident.

A case was filed in this connection with Tarail Police Station.

KHULNA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Dighalia Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Sheikh, 45. He was an activist of Awami League working for Farhana Halima, the party's candidate in the upcoming Senhati Union Parishad poll.

The deceased's family claimed that he was killed in an attack by rivals centring the election.

Police and local sources said a group of unidentified miscreants hacked him indiscriminately at around 3am, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Yasin was rushed to Dighalia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dighalia PS OC (Investigation) Ripon Kumer Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police launched an operation to arrest those involved in the murder.

RANGAMATI: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Basiram Tangchanga, 60, was a resident of Baltugach Moinpara area under Magban Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a group of unidentified miscreants attacked on Basiram in the morning and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Rangamati General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali PS OC Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.







