Covid-19: 108 more people die, 2,751 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 108 more people died of and 2,751 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur, and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 1,435 more people tested Covid positive while 46 people died in Khulna Division on Tuesday.

Death toll from the disease 2,263 including the highest 588 in Khulna, followed by 526 in Kushtia, 324 in Jashore, 185 in Jhenidah, 154 in Chuadanga, 131 in Meherpur, 120 in Bagerhat 89 in Narail, 84 in Satkhira, and 62 in Magura while 46 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 46 fatalities were reported in 10 districts in the division till 8 am on Tuesday.

The deceased are 18 in Kushtia, nine each in Khulna, four each in Meherpur and Chuadanga, two each in Bagerhat, Jashore, Magura, Narail and Jhenidah and one in Satkhira in the division.

With 1,435 more patients, the total positive patients stood at 89,683.

The new daily infection figure also shows an increase compared to the previous day's figure of 1,186 said the Health Department sources, adding that the figure was 1,278 on Sunday.

"Among the infected people, 63,963 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 1,381 new recoveries found in the morning," said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 12,494 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 90,167 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 65,542 have been released so far.

On the other hand, 426 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 405 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 469 were detected in Khulna, followed by 253 in Kushtia, 226 in Jashore, 101 in Bagerhat, 85 in Chuadanga, 79 in Satkhira, 73 in Jhenidah, 54 each in Meherpur and Narail and 41 in Magura in the division.

The Covid patients are now stands at 23,109 in Khulna, 18,145 in Jashore, 13,674 in Kushtia, 7,267 in Jhenidah, 5,855 in Chuadanga 5,792 in Bagerhat, , 5,448 in Satkhira, 3,979 in Narail, 3,552 in Meherpur and 2,862 in Magura in the division.

RAJSHAHI: Total 21 more people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 8am to Tuesday 8am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said, of them, ten people were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining patients showed symptoms of the virus.

Of the death, seven were from Rajshahi District, three from Natore, one from Chapainawabganj, four from Noagaon, five from Pabna and one from Jhenaidah District.

Some 399 were undergoing treatment against its 513-bed capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, he added.

BOGURA: A total of 16 more patients died in different hospitals in the district of novel coronavirus and with symptoms in the last 24 hours.

One of them was Covid positive patient and 15 had the virus symptoms.

Confirming the matter, Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman on Monday said one died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 526.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Hospital Physician Dr Nuruzzaman said six people died with coronavirus symptoms at the hospital during this period while Deputy Director of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Dr Wadud said nine died with at the SZMCH with the virus symptoms.

A total of 170 more positive cases were reported here during this period as 622 more samples were tested.

So far, 18,264 virus cases were reported in the district.

Meanwhile, 137 more Covid-infected patients made recovery, taking the total recovery counts to 15,754.

BARISHAL: Eight more people died of corona iunfection while ten others died with symptoms in the division in the last 24 hours ending on Monday noon. During the time, 841 new infection cases were recorded.

With the new death, the total toll stands at 428. The number of total infected is 29,452. The rate of infection is 43 per cent, and the death rate is 1.44 per cent.

Of the newly deaths, one died in Pirojpur District and seven in Barguna District.

The ten deaths with symptoms were recorded in Corona Isolation Ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital ((SBMCH). With these, the total death in SBMCH's Corona Ward and Isolation Ward stands at 1,011.

PIROJPUR: A total of 135 more infection cases were identified while four died of corona in the district in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday at 8am.

Of the new cases, 55 are in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 26 in Nazirpur, 19 in Mathbaria, 17 in Kawkhali, 16 in Bhandaria, and two in Nesarabad Upazila.

CS Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the matter. Of the death, one each died in Nesarabad, Kawkhali, Bhandaria and Mathbaria.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said, 435 samples were tested with 135 positive cases at the rate of 29.80 per cent. The total death in the district stood at 68.

KISHOREGANJ: A total of 170 newly corona patients have been identified in the district, and three more people died in the last 24 hours on Monday.

Among the newly identified patients, 34 were in Sadar, 2 in Hossainpur, 1 in Karimganj, 17 in Tarail, 14 in Pakundia, 36 in Katiadi, 21 in Kuliarchar, 17 in Bhairab, 3 in Nikli, 18 in Bajitpur, 3 in Itna, 2 in Mithamoin and 2 in Austagram upazilas.

So far, a total of 6,277 people have recovered, and 140 died. CS Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the matter on Monday night.







