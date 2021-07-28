Milk sellers at Betagi facing hardship for lockdown



Milk sellers waiting for customers amid lockdown in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

Their daily sale started to fall much before the running serial lockdown imposed from July 1. Now the sale has turned totally upsetting.

At present, they are selling their milk in a very limited volume, and their survival has been difficult. Their families are passing days in hardship. With them, dairy farm staffs and their families are also in uttered disarray.

Due to the running strict lockdown, their bulk purchasers are in production suspension. Sweet shops are closed in the upazila. Though they are continuing their sweet production with back-door option, the volume of the sale is very poor. Also in different haats and bazaars, wholesalers are arriving very thinly.

During a visit to different areas of the upazila, small milk entrepreneurs were seen ferrying their milk by going village to village. But in this alternative means, they are also experiencing fall in demand. In fact, regular milk drinking families are also in purchasing capacity crunch.

On Thursday milkman Md Tazim Ali of Kewrabunia Village in the Poura area near the town bridge said, the milk price has come down due to lockdown; per litre milk selling at Tk 60-70 has come down to Tk 30-40. "Despite this poor pricing, we are not getting customers," he added.

He was echoed by other milkmen. They said, "We are counting losses."

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Betagi, sweet shops require huge milk to produce ghee, chhana, and sweets; tea stalls also require milk. But due to the lockdown, these bulk consumers have cut down their production. So the milkmen have been affected.

There are so many individuals who are rearing one or two milky cows. After meeting their own demands, they are used to sell the rest milk to sweet shops. They are also in problem. Education of their children is getting hampered. But they have to continue cattle-feed every day. This essential feed-purchase cost is taking extra toll on their families.

President of Upazila Dairy Farm Association Md Nasir Uddin Pijush said, as the milk purchasing shops are closed, and the local sale volume has declined, many dairies have got into trouble. "To overcome this situation, we have convinced upazila administration to allow opening the sweet shops," he added.

DolS Officer Dr. Md Abdullah said, there is no milk processing arrangement in the upazila, for which the milk-sellers are suffering.







