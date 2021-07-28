2,000 villagers at Betagi  suffer for muddy road





A muddy road in Betagi Upazila of Barguna. photo: observer

According to field sources, developing deplorable condition, the road has turned into, as if, a paddy field.

The road ranges from Ward No.-2 of Hosnabad Union via Katakhali Village to Goalbari Village of Ward No. 3.

Locals said, this important linking road is so old. It has been waiting to be repaired for a long time. With the rainy season beginning, the road turns deplorable. Then people of Katakhali and Basanda villages fall into communication suffering.

Now it is looking a field of paddy, they mentioned.

Inhabitant Sajib Hossain of Katakhali Village said, it is urgently needed to repair the link road.

Hosnabad Union Member Md Jamal Jomaddar of Ward No.-2 said, already the allocation approach has been sent for repairing the road.

Chairman Md Khalilur Rahman Khan said, by allocating fund, the road will be repaired soon.







