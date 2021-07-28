Construction worker electrocuted in Naogaon

NAOGAON, July 27: A construction worker was electrocuted in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Kalam Pramanik, 37, was the son of late Asmat Ali Pramanik of Harpur Village under the upazila.

Witnesses said Kalam came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site at the village, in which he was critically injured.

He was rushed to Atrai Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.























