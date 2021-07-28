Four killed in road mishaps

At least four people were killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Feni, Sirajganj and Dinajpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

FENI: In a collision with a truck near Hichhachhara Bridge in Chhagalmaiya Upazila of the district, two motor cycle riders were killed on the spot on Tuesday at 2pm.

One of the deceased, Shahidul Islam, 30, was identified as son of Tajul Islam of Uttar Panua area in Chhagalnaiya Pourasabha, while the other one Nixon, 28, was son of Salim Ullah of Banshpara area in the municipality.

According to locals, while duo riders were going to Manur Haat from Chhagalnaiya at noon, the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike, killing them instantly.

Later, they were taken to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex where on-duty physician Dr. Ferdaus Jahan declared them dead. Their bodies were sent to 250-Bed Feni General Hospital for autopsies.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chhagalnaiya Police Station Noman confirmed the matter. The truck driver could not be arrested, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and four others were injured after a truck hit a battery-run auto-van at Belkuchi Municipality in the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Shahana Begum was the wife of Mokbel Hossain, a resident of Mukundaganti Muchipara Village in the municipality.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Belkuchi circle) Mohammad Siddiq Ahmed said a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into a battery-run auto-van in Rajapur Union on the Belkuchi-Enayetpur Road around 11:30 am, leaving a woman dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to hospital.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A 64-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle collided with a bicycle in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Mostafa was a resident of Laugari Village under Daudpur Union in the upazila.

Locals UP Chairman Abdullahil Azim Sohag said the accident took place in Laugari area on the Daudpur-Bhaduria Road around 6 pm, leaving bicycle rider Mostafa critically injured.

The injured died on the way to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex.

On-duty physician doctor Taijul Islam said Mostafa was brought dead to the hospital.














