26 nabbed in three districts

At least 26 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar and Joypurhat, on Monday and Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police in separate drives in the city detained 23 people on various charges from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of RMP, confirmed the information in a press release on Tuesday.

Of the detainees, three were warranted, four drug addicts and the remaining were detained on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drug also recovered from their possession. Legal action has been taken against the detainees.

RAMU, COX"S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested a man along with 50,000 pieces of yaba tablet in Ramu Upazila of the district.

Shariful Islam was arrested at Marichya checkpost in Ramu on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road on Monday night.

Ramu 30 BGB captain Ibrahim Faruk said they recovered the contraband pills from a truck that brought rice to Rohingya camp.

The yaba was being smuggled to Bogura District. The market price of the recovered pills is around Tk 1.5 crore.

The arrested was handed over to Ramu Police Station.

JOYPURHAT: Police on Monday evening arrested two men along with foreign liquor in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

The arrested people are Hasanuzzaman Choudhury, 27, and Rashedul Islam Rayat, 25, residents of district town.

On information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi PS Mehedi Hasan conducted a drive in Berakhai Charmatha Mor area and arrested the two with a bottle of liquor.

PS OC Palash Chandra Deb said a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act, and they were sent to jail following a court order.







