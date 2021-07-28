Three minors drown in two districts

Two minor girls and a minor boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Sirajganj, on Monday.

BOGURA: Two minors drowned in a pond in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sadia, 4, daughter of Asadul, and Yusuf, 5, son of Matiar Rahman, residents of Purba Tekani Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatala Police Station Rezaul Karim said the victims went missing in the afternoon.

Later, their bodies were recovered from a pond near house in the evening. A soap dish and a towel were found beside the pond.

The bodies were handed over to respective families.

SIRAJGANJ: A school girl drowned in a pond at Raiganj Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Rubaia Khatun, 10, was the daughter of Abdul Latif of Debrajpur Village in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Nijhuri Government Primary School.

Raubaia's uncle Osman Gani said she went to visit his house at Bilchandi Village after Eid-ul-Azha.

She drowned in a pond in the house while taking bath.

Rubaia was rushed to Raiganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.









