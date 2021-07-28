Erosion by Madhumati River continues unabated



The photo taken on Monday shows erosion by the Madhumati River in Jalalabad Union under Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

Over the years, hundreds of families have turned destitute. Thousands of acres of croplands have disappeared. The villages have been de-scaled by the river.

According to local sources, at least 600 families have moved their houses to other places.

Numerous families are living in Char Ichhakhali Village on the west bank of the river. It is now known as part of Narail District. Some members of a family are living in Narail District and others are in Gopalganj District.

"My five bigha lands have been eroded by the river. Now my house is under threat. If the government makes embankment in the area, we can stay. If not, it will not be possible to stay here, said Nafer Ali Molla, 75, of Ichhakhali Village.

Freedom Fighter Md Yusuf Ali of the same village said, if the river is not embanked, living will not be possible a longer. "We have turned destitute. Now I am surviving on government allowance. I have no other option. After the land eroded by the river there remained no food option. There are hundreds of families who are like me. After losing all belongings, many have left for other areas."

Chairman M Suparul Alam of Jalabad Union in Sadar Upazila said, "My union is surrounded by the Madhumati River. Houses and croplands in different villages including Ichhakhali and Dubsi fall under erosion threat every year. "

He demanded permanent river administration in the erosion-prone areas.

Gopalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rashedur Rahman said, almost every year erosion by the Madhumati River occurs in different areas; it needs a permanent solution. He further said, "After a field inquiry, we have informed the Water Development Board (WDB) in this connection. We are hoping they will take measures immediately."

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Gopalganj Md Faizur Rahman said, a project for river administration has been sent to the authorities concerned. "After getting approval, we will go for tender processing," he informed.



















