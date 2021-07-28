Video
Letter To the Editor

Soaring price of daily necessities

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Dear Sir
The C-19 pandemic makes the overall situation hard. Right now, rising price of daily essentials has made the situation harder. Eid-ul-Azha holiday was for three days. Then came the lockdown for corona infections. Under this circumstance, the prices of daily commodities have gone up all over the country including Dhaka.

Prices of vegetables including pumpkin, squash, eggplant have gone up. At the same time, the prices of numerous types of fish have also increased. The price of fish is usually a little lower during Eid-ul-Azha. But this time there are exceptions. The market circumstance is not comfortable. The precarious labour market is almost entirely closed due to the epidemic. Many people have lost their jobs, many have relinquished their salaries. A large number of businesses have been closed down. Unfortunately, there is no effective effort to prevent this situation. As a result, all classes of people except the upper and upper-middle classes are being forced to live miserable lives.

There is no suspicion that prices will go up further if the supply of goods in the market is disrupted. Market monitoring and keeping the supply system operational are crucial at the moment.

Rezaul Korim
Jagannath University



