Hepatitis: A deadly disease

On 28 July 2008, the World Hepatitis Alliance took the initiative to celebrate Hepatitis Day to make the world aware. Since then, the day has been observed on July 28 every year. The World Health Organization recognized the day in 2011. Viral hepatitis is one of the world's leading public health problems. Every year on 28July World Hepatitis Day is celebrated in honour of the birth date of Professor Bloomberg, the Nobel laureate and American physician who discovered Hepatitis B virus.



Around 1.5 million people worldwide die of hepatitis B complications. And out of the total population in Bangladesh, 8.5 million people are infected with hepatitis B virus. The number of infected men is 57 lakh and the number of women is 28 lakh. The number of affected families is about 1.5 million. Urban people are more affected than rural people. The prevalence of Hepatitis C virus in Bangladesh is zero point 2 to 1 percent. But in terms of numbers, hepatitis B and C affect about 330 million people worldwide.

These viruses gradually damage the liver, which people may not realize at first. The fear is that 33 crore people in the world About 290 million people are unaware that they are carrying the hepatitis B or C virus in their blood. When the symptoms appear, the chronic inflammation of the liver goes far. About 1.3 million people worldwide die of hepatitis each year. Hepatitis B or C affects 2 out of every 3 people who die of liver cancer. About 10 million people in our country are infected with Hepatitis B and C. Some of them are suffering from cancer and other complex diseases of the liver at different times.



The World Hepatitis Alliance has set a target of diagnosing 95 percent of undecided patients by 2030. In addition, the goal is to eradicate the hepatitis B and C virus by 2030. In order to achieve that target, the number of patients infected with the virus in the country will have to be reduced to 660,000 by 2030. In order to succeed in fulfilling that goal, it is necessary to make arrangements to identify unknown patients in Bangladesh.



In 1861, the number of people infected with hepatitis in the American Civil War was 52,000, and in the World War II, 16 million people died of hepatitis. Until World War II, the cause of hepatitis was a mystery to science. In the second half of the twentieth century it was possible to understand the reasons for this. The hepatitis-B virus was discovered in 1963 by geneticist Baruch Samuel Bloomberg. He was testing the genetic susceptibility of various diseases. Coincidentally, an Australian Aboriginal blood test revealed the hepatitis-B virus. Two years later, he discovered the hepatitis B vaccine with microbiologist Millman. Hepatitis A, Hepatitis-D, Hepatitis-C and Hepatitis-E viruses were discovered in 1970, 1977, 1989 and 1990, respectively. Bloomberg won the Nobel Prize in 1976 for his discovery.



At this time of Corona we have almost forgotten about other diseases. Due to a viral infection or harmful substances such as alcohol a disease of the liver occurs. Hepatitis can occur with or without a few symptoms. However, in most cases, the symptoms of jaundice, anorexia and anorexia nervosa. Two types of hepatitis are seen: acute and chronic. Acute hepatitis lasts less than 6 months, while chronic hepatitis lasts longer.



Every year thousands of children get infected with this disease. The virus is transmitted from one body to another through vertical transmission. Hepatitis B is transmitted to the baby from the mother's body. Most of the time the baby's infection is chronic. The second reason is horizontal transmission i.e. the transmission of disease from one body to another. Such as blood transmission, sexual intercourse, dialysis, needles, salon blades, etc.



The word hepatitis comes from the ancient Greek word "hyper" meaning liver and the Latin word it is meaning inflammation, meaning hepatitis means structural changes and inflammation of liver cells. According to the American Heritage Dictionary, hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by infectious or poisoning such as jaundice, fever, liver enlargement and abdominal pain. Types of hepatitis - 1. Hepatitis 'A' virus 2. Hepatitis 'B' virus 3. Hepatitis 'C' virus 4. Hepatitis 'D' virus And 5. Hepatitis 'E' virus, 5 types of hepatitis virus are discussed below.



Hepatitis A: Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is the most well-known hepatitis disease. It is usually found in places where sanitation and waste disposal systems are very poor. It is usually transmitted through contaminated food and water. It is a short-term disease, the symptoms of which usually go away within three months. There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A without the use of ibuprofen painkillers. Hepatitis A can be prevented by vaccination.



Hepatitis B: Hepatitis B is caused by the hepatitis B virus. It is transmitted through body fluids such as blood and semen and vaginal fluids. It is usually transmitted into the bloodstream through unprotected sex or an injection syringe. It usually occurs in drug users. The disease is most common in India and China, Central and Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. However, the infected person falls into extremely uncomfortable situations during the infection, but it usually does not cause any far-reaching damage. In a small number of people, however, the infection is chronic, called chronic hepatitis B. Hepatitis B vaccine is available. This vaccination may be recommended for drug users and those living in high-risk areas.



Hepatitis C: Hepatitis C is caused by the hepatitis C virus. It is usually found in the blood and in very rare cases in the saliva, semen or vaginal fluid of an infected person. Since it is usually found in the blood, the disease is spread by blood-to-blood contact. The symptoms of this disease are very similar to flu, so many people confuse it with the common flu. Many patients can prevent the infection on their own and become virus free. In many cases, the virus can last for several years, in which case it is called chronic hepatitis C.



Hepatitis D: Hepatitis D is caused by the hepatitis D virus. It can occur only in people who have hepatitis B. Hepatitis D can survive with hepatitis B alone.



Hepatitis E: Hepatitis E virus is the cause of hepatitis E disease. It is short-lived and has low intensity. In this case, the transmission from person to person is less.

Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed is Editor and Publisher, Daily Shastho tathya, & co-Chairman, Bangladesh Patient Welfare Society













