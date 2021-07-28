Video
Rawhide trade collapses once more

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

A recent news report of this daily has painted a grim scenario of our rawhide trade, also a key raw material for the country's second largest export sector. As of the report, government's goodwill and collective measures to restore discipline in the sector by fixing fair price of rawhide has once again gone bust due to price manipulation orchestrated by dubious tanner , buyer and merchant syndicates, thus hitting the leather industry hard.

Warehouse and tannery owners this year have reportedly bought rawhide at Tk 200 per piece which normally sells at Tk 1,500 to 2,500 per square foot. Frustrated for not getting fair price, many aggrieved seasonal and small traders have reportedly thrown away their skins on roads in front of the warehouse around Posta in Dhakeshwari temple in the capital's Lalbagh Road.

However, syndicators are now resorting to newer strategies by capitalising on the Covid-19 pandemic. Hide and skin traders blamed cash crunch as well as price fall of leather in the global market due to the pandemic. Our tanners did not shoulder any blame either, rather pointed finger on banks, as well as blaming the global market situation for low prices.  

Turning the situation even worse, syndicators have created an artificial crisis of salt, the main ingredient for preserving rawhides. As a result, the price of per bag salt has shot up by Tk 500, badly affecting the leather industry this year. In the wake of a sudden hike in salt price, the Bangladesh Tanners Association has expressed fear that some 5 to 10 percent of hides will be damaged.

However, this year, the Ministry of Commerce formed separate Central Joint Coordinating Committees, National and Divisional Monitoring teams for overall management, purchase, sales and transportation of sacrificial animal skin. In addition, a monitoring cell for full time supervision was also formed. But despite all these collective measures, price engineering of hides raises the question whether syndicators are even stronger than government authorities?

The dirty game fast destroying our rawhide trade should be stopped. We also feel if direct export of rawhide is allowed, interests of small-scale and seasonal traders will be protected. If situation remains the same in the years to come, we fear, the country's seasonal traders and sellers of sacrificial rawhide would be completely wiped out. Moreover, prospects of turning this sector into a lucrative export oriented industry will soon become a remote memory to us.

Strict enforcement of law is a must to ensure a syndicate free leather industry. There is no alternative to removal of mismanagement, indifference and corruption including ensuring accountability to rein in the dubious rawhide syndicates.



