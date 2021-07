S Africa’s Mango Airlines briefly suspends flights

JOHANNESBURG, July 27: South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary Mango Airlines temporarily suspended all flights and services on Tuesday until further notice due to outstanding payments to Air Traffic Navigation Services, Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu said.

"Senior management and our shareholder are locked-in in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse," Ndlovu said in a statement.

The budget carrier is in a dire financial position despite the South African parliament having approved a special allocation of 2.7 billion rand ($182.3 million) for SAA subsidiaries. -Reuters